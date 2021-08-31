Deep Cavities Found on ISS Illuminators That May Effect Tightness - Flight Director

(@FahadShabbir)

Deep cavities were found on seven out of two dozen illuminators of the Russian segment of the International Space Station which may affect its tightness, Vladimir Solovyov, chief designer and flight director of the Russian segment at space corporation Energia, said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Deep cavities were found on seven out of two dozen illuminators of the Russian segment of the International Space Station which may affect its tightness, Vladimir Solovyov, chief designer and flight director of the Russian segment at space corporation Energia, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The second vulnerable spot is the illuminators. Seven of them have deep cavities, which can affect the tightness. In this regard, we have introduced a new procedure for measuring the deflection of illuminator glass. They, of course, can be covered with sealed covers, but what is the point of flying at the station without illuminators?" Solovyov said.