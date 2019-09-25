UrduPoint.com
Delegation Of WHO Meets Health Minister

Wed 25th September 2019

Delegation of WHO meets Health minister

A delegation of the World Health Organization (WHO) met with Health Minister Punjab Dr Yasmin Rashid at Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department on Wednesday

A delegation of the World Health Organization (WHO) met with Health Minister Punjab Dr Yasmin Rashid at Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department on Wednesday.

Director General Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jahangir, Deputy Commissioner Nankana district Raja Mansoor Ahmad Khan,Dr Yadullah, Prof Javaid Chaudhry, and Dr Zahida Sarwar from WHO were also there.

A pilot project for hepatitis control programme in district Nankana was discussed between the minister and the delegation.

Deputy Commissioner district Nankana Raja Mansoor Ahmad and CEO Health Dr Shakeel briefed the steps taken for patients of hepatitis.

The WHO delegation members assured the minister for cooperation with the health department.

