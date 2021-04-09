UrduPoint.com
Deliveries Of Sputnik V May Contribute To Germany's Vaccination Campaign - Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 02:58 PM

Possible deliveries of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V to Germany in the second or third quarters of this year could contribute to the vaccination campaign in the country but its registration in the European Union remains a condition for imports, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Possible deliveries of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V to Germany in the second or third quarters of this year could contribute to the vaccination campaign in the country but its registration in the European Union remains a condition for imports, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday.

"The crucial question for me is whether there will be something in the second and third quarter, because then it would contribute to this vaccination campaign. The prerequisite is therefore registration and sufficient quantities [for deliveries]. And we can conclude a contract, as it was in other cases if there is registration [of the vaccine]," Spahn said during a press conference.

The minister added that the timing of the registration does not depend on European institutions but on a received data about the vaccine.

