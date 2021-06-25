Delta Coronavirus Variant Spreading Rapidly Through EU - von der Leyen

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) The delta coronavirus variant is spreading rapidly through the European Union, but two shots of a coronavirus vaccine protect very effectively against it, while a single shot can at least reduce risks of a severe illness, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

"We will have by the end of the week almost 60% of adults in the European Union that have received at least one dose, and we will have almost 40% that will be fully vaccinated. This is a big step forward but it is also necessary because we are worried about the Delta variant .

.. It is rapidly progressing, also speeding up here. The good news is that we see that the vaccine protects. Double vaccination protects very effectively against the Delta variant, and a single shot at the beginning gives at least a reduction of severe illness," von der Leyen said.

The European Commission chief added that EU member states needed to remain vigilant to protect against the spread of the Delta variant.