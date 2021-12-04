UrduPoint.com

Delta Still Dominates Say Experts Urging Third Jab

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 01:46 PM

Delta still dominates say experts urging third jab

No one knows how effective vaccines will be in stopping people catching the newly discovered and fast-spreading Omicron variant of Covid-19 or how well they will protect against severe illness

Paris, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :No one knows how effective vaccines will be in stopping people catching the newly discovered and fast-spreading Omicron variant of Covid-19 or how well they will protect against severe illness.

Lab tests are under way to determine vaccine efficacy against Omicron with results expected within weeks.

In the meantime the Delta variant remains dominant and experts, governments and vaccine makers are urging people to take advantage of booster jabs where they are available.

Delta has proved able to evade vaccine defences against transmission better than the Alpha, Beta and Gamma Covid variants.

But jabs have remained highly effective at preventing severe illness from Delta, lowering the risk of overwhelming hospital resources.

With Delta still dominant in Europe, some countries are trying to accelerate their third jab campaigns.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson set a goal of offering a booster to all adults by the end of January and decreasing the waiting period between second and third jabs from six to three months.

In the US, Pfizer is seeking authorisation for its jab to be given as a booster to 16- and 17-year-olds.

"It would be a serious mistake to slow down now," said Alain Fischer, who coordinates France's pandemic vaccine strategy.

"Our message is: Don't freak out, the plan remains the same: Speed up the administration of a third booster shot," BioNTech co-founder Ugur Sahin said on Tuesday.

But Moderna chief Stephane Bancel told the Financial Times this week that he expected "a material drop" in the shots' effectiveness against the new variant.

Lab tests to measure Omicron's vulnerability to the vaccines in use today are under way, a process that should yield results in two to three weeks.

Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna each say they have begun work on a new version of their vaccine specifically targeting Omicron -- in case existing jabs don't work against it.

When Delta arrived on the scene, Pfizer developed a jab especially for the variant but never rolled it out.

"Labs ended up relying on the fact that their jabs protected against severe Covid - but it still allows the virus to circulate," said Bruno Canard, a coronavirus expert at French national research institute CNRS.

Pfizer has promised a new vaccine within 100 days but the roll-out will take far longer and won't be in place before spring, Canard said.

"In the meantime, current vaccines protect against serious forms of Covid from the Delta variant."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe France Same January All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Seven Sentenced to 50 Years in Panama for Ritual K ..

Seven Sentenced to 50 Years in Panama for Ritual Killings - Attorney General

5 seconds ago
 Two killed as truck overturns

Two killed as truck overturns

1 minute ago
 Two Hippos at Belgian Zoo Contract COVID-19

Two Hippos at Belgian Zoo Contract COVID-19

1 minute ago
 Francis set for first papal visit to Athens in two ..

Francis set for first papal visit to Athens in two decades

2 minutes ago
 Electric fans' export decrease 17% in 4 months

Electric fans' export decrease 17% in 4 months

2 minutes ago
 In Iraq, little people football team dreams big

In Iraq, little people football team dreams big

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.