Demand for COVID-19 Vaccine in Russia 'Far From Great' But Will Improve - Kremlin

Demand for COVID-19 vaccines in Russia is "far from great" but it will improve, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Demand for COVID-19 vaccines in Russia is "far from great" but it will improve, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Indeed, demand is far from great, but it will increase. Still, it is gradually increasing," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman said, when asked about what are the reasons for this kind of situation, that this question should be addressed to health experts.

"The Kremlin cannot analyze these reasons, it is rather a question for doctors, for those who analyze the overall demand for vaccinations ... and the attitude of the population in general to vaccinations," Peskov said.