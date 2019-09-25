Dengue action plan chalked out for merged districts: Dr Shah Faisal

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Directorate of Health Services Merged Areas has devised a comprehensive dengue action plan to prevent possible outbreaks and to minimize the magnitude of dengue cases in merged districts of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Directorate of Health Services Merged Areas has devised a comprehensive dengue action plan to prevent possible outbreaks and to minimize the magnitude of dengue cases in merged districts of the province.

According to the dengue action plan, Directorate of Health Services Merged Areas has been responsible enough to take care of all issues on their part and capacity building, training of staff on vector control; larvae source management and awareness have been completed.

Director Health Services Merged Areas Dr Shah Faisal Khanzada said that for the awareness and social mobilization provision of IEC material (banners, broachers, pamphlets) which is the responsibility of directorate, has been provided in enough quantity to merged districts concerned departments.

Dr. Faisal said that LHWs have been trained on indoor larvae surveillance and are involved in door to door surveillance of dengue larvae while the hospitals have been instructed to establish dengue isolation wards.

Temephos granules for larviciding and Aqua Resilin for fogging have been provided to all merged districts. Medical Specialist has been trained on Dengue Case- Management in All Merged District Deltamethrine for indoor residual spraying has been provided to all merged districts in enough amounts.

Vehicle mounted thermal fogger Machines, Spray pumps have been issued to all tribal districts.

Dengue Kits have been issued to all tribal districts especially district Khyber in enough numbers for free of cost diagnostic services.

The directorate has also planned to distribute 1.1 million bed nets in all tribal districts of which 0.5 million would be distributed in district Khyber in 2019, however till then, a total of 1300 Bed Nets has been issued to district Khyber for dengue positive patients.

Since Peshawar has been once again witnessed dengue outbreak. Identified hotspot for the cases is the area bordering Khyber tribal district namely Sheikhan, Sarband, Sangu and Bata tal.

As a result, cases started to appear in Khyber being the bordering district and frequent travel.

Keeping in view the peak transmission season and the ideal environmental factors (Temperature/Humidity) for an abrupt surge, the Khyber district health Team was sensitized about the situation.

Moreover, a number of cases were reported from THQ Dogra Hospital Bara all of them having Travel history to the bordering areas of Peshawar where most of the cases have been reported from.

The Directorate of Health Services immediately constituted a team comprising of Khyber District Health Management Team, Disease surveillance & Response team Merged Districts and Integrated Vector Management Program and a meeting with the local village counsel and Press was arranged where it was decided that the Khyber Team will increase the ongoing activities regarding control of Dengue.

Students and the teachers along with notable members of the community were sensitized about their roles and responsibilities and informed about the diseases and its precautionary measures.

According to daily data shared from Khyber district till date a total of 145 cases have been reported from the district out of which 118 belong to Bara Tehsil diagnosed in Cat-D Hospital Dogra Bara most of whom are from Bordering area of Peshawar as Dogra Hospital lies nearer to that area therefore they seek medical care in Dogra Hospital despite having permanent residence in Peshawar district areas.

Secondly Dengue Diagnostic services are free of cost inn Dogra hospital Bara that is why people even from Peshawar district seek medical care for Dengue in THQ Dogra Bara.

Responsible reporting is an integral pillar of any outbreak response. Based on true and authentic source and evidence based reporting can make or break the situation. It should augment the efforts of the government, identify the weaknesses or gaps and specify the roles and responsibilities of all the stakeholders specially the community.