UrduPoint.com

Dengue Action Plan Discussed

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2023 | 06:32 PM

Dengue action plan discussed

Additional Deputy Commissioner Jibreel Raza on Saturday here chaired Dengue Action Plan 2023 meeting where District Health Officer Dr. Shah Faisal Khanazada briefed regarding the measures and previous year's strategy for the eradication of dengue

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ):Additional Deputy Commissioner Jibreel Raza on Saturday here chaired Dengue Action Plan 2023 meeting where District Health Officer Dr. Shah Faisal Khanazada briefed regarding the measures and previous year's strategy for the eradication of dengue.

The DHO gave an insight into the previous year's dengue situation and elaborated in detail on the action plan for the year 2023. He also discussed the previous year's problems regarding the dengue eradication programme.

District Medical Entomologist Afia Zaib Khan further briefed the session while highlighting thematic areas of Dengue Action Plan 2023 and said that action is to be taken for the effective implementation of DAP 2023 and key challenges in this preventive phase.

ADC Jibreel Raza directed all the representatives of the line departments to play an active role during the anti-dengue campaign and ensure coordination and compliance with DAP 2023.

The meeting was attended by DHO Abbottabad Dr. Shah Faisal Khanazada, DDHO Dr. Shahzad Iqbal, Public health coordinator Dr. Mohammed Wasil, Coordinator National Program Ashfaq Ahmed, District Medical Entomologist Afia Zaib Khan and respective representatives of line departments (TMA, WSSCA, Education, Civil Defense, Agriculture, LG RDD, Auqaf, etc.

Related Topics

Dengue Education Abbottabad Agriculture Shah Faisal All

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

3 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

5 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

5 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

5 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

5 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

5 hours ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.