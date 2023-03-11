Dengue action plan discussed

Additional Deputy Commissioner Jibreel Raza on Saturday here chaired Dengue Action Plan 2023 meeting where District Health Officer Dr. Shah Faisal Khanazada briefed regarding the measures and previous year's strategy for the eradication of dengue

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ):Additional Deputy Commissioner Jibreel Raza on Saturday here chaired Dengue Action Plan 2023 meeting where District Health Officer Dr. Shah Faisal Khanazada briefed regarding the measures and previous year's strategy for the eradication of dengue.

The DHO gave an insight into the previous year's dengue situation and elaborated in detail on the action plan for the year 2023. He also discussed the previous year's problems regarding the dengue eradication programme.

District Medical Entomologist Afia Zaib Khan further briefed the session while highlighting thematic areas of Dengue Action Plan 2023 and said that action is to be taken for the effective implementation of DAP 2023 and key challenges in this preventive phase.

ADC Jibreel Raza directed all the representatives of the line departments to play an active role during the anti-dengue campaign and ensure coordination and compliance with DAP 2023.

The meeting was attended by DHO Abbottabad Dr. Shah Faisal Khanazada, DDHO Dr. Shahzad Iqbal, Public health coordinator Dr. Mohammed Wasil, Coordinator National Program Ashfaq Ahmed, District Medical Entomologist Afia Zaib Khan and respective representatives of line departments (TMA, WSSCA, Education, Civil Defense, Agriculture, LG RDD, Auqaf, etc.