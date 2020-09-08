UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dengue Alert Issued In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 03:31 PM

Dengue alert issued in Multan

Eputy Commissioner Amir Khatak issued dengue alert here on Tuesday after emerging threat due to post-rainy season which would likely to increase the cases as being reported from other cities of the province

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amir Khatak issued dengue alert here on Tuesday after emerging threat due to post-rainy season which would likely to increase the cases as being reported from other cities of the province.

While chairing a meeting, he directed officials concerned to commit no negligence in holding surveillance of dengue hotspots.

He stressed for adopting key measures at the places where the larva was being detected.

Air coolers working in houses, shops and hostels must be checked regularly. Those who are habitual of dengue SOPs should be issued notices, Amir Khatak directed.

Dr Atta-ur-Rehman while giving briefing in the meeting said dengue larva was detected recently from nursing hostel of Nishtar Medical College. However, he said it had been removed sharply after taking timely measures.

Related Topics

Dengue Alert From

Recent Stories

Shoaib Akhtar plays cricket with boys in Lahore’ ..

22 minutes ago

Kiev to Raise Question of OSCE's Free Access to Do ..

54 seconds ago

Commissioner Sukkur reviews development work

4 minutes ago

Traders demand to shift wholesale markets around R ..

4 minutes ago

Russia COVID-19 cases up 5,099 to 1,035,789

4 minutes ago

Cynthia D. Ritchie faces problem of access to inte ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.