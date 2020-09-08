Dengue alert issued in Multan

Eputy Commissioner Amir Khatak issued dengue alert here on Tuesday after emerging threat due to post-rainy season which would likely to increase the cases as being reported from other cities of the province

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amir Khatak issued dengue alert here on Tuesday after emerging threat due to post-rainy season which would likely to increase the cases as being reported from other cities of the province.

While chairing a meeting, he directed officials concerned to commit no negligence in holding surveillance of dengue hotspots.

He stressed for adopting key measures at the places where the larva was being detected.

Air coolers working in houses, shops and hostels must be checked regularly. Those who are habitual of dengue SOPs should be issued notices, Amir Khatak directed.

Dr Atta-ur-Rehman while giving briefing in the meeting said dengue larva was detected recently from nursing hostel of Nishtar Medical College. However, he said it had been removed sharply after taking timely measures.