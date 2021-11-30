"Dengue and Corona Virus - Bachao Kaisay?" seminar organized by Medical and Social Welfare Committee of Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi

UrduPoint.com

A seminar was organized under the auspices of the Medical and Social Welfare Committee of Karachi Arts Council at Haseena Moin Hall Karachi Arts Council to spread awareness about the Corona pandemic and Dengue Virus

Chairman Medical and Social Welfare Committee Dr Qaiser Sajjad, Former Executive Director Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center Seemi Jamali, MD & CEO Dr. Essa Laboratory and Diagnostic Center Prof.

Dr. Farhan Essa Abdullah, Director Health Services Karachi Dr. Akram Sultan, Administrator Pakland Hospital Salman Ismail, Dr. Sadia Amir, Dr. Beenish, and Dr. Mehboob were present. Speaking on the occasion Former Executive Director Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center Seemi Jamali said that Corona has not gone anywhere yet.

That should not be considered as a myth in which the media gave a lot of support, Seemi Jamali added that God willing Pakistan will become a polio-free country, Chairman Medical and Social Welfare Committee Dr.

Qaiser Sajjad said that we are afraid that the end of December corona 5th layer will be back, "We have already informed the government about the coronavirus on time. The purpose of today's seminar is to provide awareness to the people," he said.

A free clinic at Arts Council has been set up where medicines are also provided free of cost to the patients. Administrator Pakland Hospital Salman Ismail said that the media is requested to spread awareness that vaccination of children is very important, Director Health Services Karachi Dr.

Akram Sultan said that I request that the public representatives, specialist doctors, and members of the press. A working group should be formed to act immediately in every situation; Dr. Farhan Essa Abdullah, Dr. Sadia Amir, Dr. Beenish, and Dr. Mehboob made various suggestions too.

