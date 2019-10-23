Punjab Food Authority here on Wednesday held a dengue awareness camp at Jinnah Hospital on the topic of "Role of diet" in treating dengue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Food Authority here on Wednesday held a dengue awareness camp at Jinnah Hospital on the topic of "Role of diet" in treating dengue

The DG PFA Capt (R) Muhammad Usman said that through this awareness camp, pamphlets and other awareness material was distributed to patients in the hospital.

He said that at the camp, the patients were given information about the role of diet in handling the dengue threat. He urged the patients to take pure and healthy food to tackle dengue fever.

Scores of patients attended the awareness camp and appreciated the efforts of the PFA regarding the control of dengue across the province.