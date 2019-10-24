Dengue awareness camp at Jinnah Hospital

The Punjab Food Authority held a dengue awareness camp at the Jinnah Hospital on "Role of diet" in treating dengue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :The Punjab Food Authority held a dengue awareness camp at the Jinnah Hospital on "Role of diet" in treating dengue

DG PFA Capt (R) Muhammad Usman said through the camp, pamphlets and material were distributed to patients in the hospital.

He said at the camp, patients were given information about the role of diet in handling dengue. He urged patients to take pure and healthy food to tackle dengue.

Scores of patients attended the camp and appreciated efforts of the PFA regarding control of dengue across the province.