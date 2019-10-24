UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dengue Awareness Camp At Jinnah Hospital

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 07:30 PM

Dengue awareness camp at Jinnah Hospital

The Punjab Food Authority held a dengue awareness camp at the Jinnah Hospital on "Role of diet" in treating dengue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :The Punjab Food Authority held a dengue awareness camp at the Jinnah Hospital on "Role of diet" in treating dengue.

DG PFA Capt (R) Muhammad Usman said through the camp, pamphlets and material were distributed to patients in the hospital.

He said at the camp, patients were given information about the role of diet in handling dengue. He urged patients to take pure and healthy food to tackle dengue.

Scores of patients attended the camp and appreciated efforts of the PFA regarding control of dengue across the province.

Related Topics

Dengue Punjab

Recent Stories

Community, government engagement critical to ensur ..

21 minutes ago

Government becoming increasingly opaque

24 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Visits Forward Posts In C ..

30 minutes ago

WHO Pakistan lauds &#039;strong commitment&#039; o ..

36 minutes ago

Chief Minister directs all departments to remain v ..

6 minutes ago

MUST celebrates 72nd Founding anniversary of AJK G ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.