Dengue awareness seminar for professionals at Institute of Public Health

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Institute of Public Health (IPH) Dean Professor Dr Zarfishan Tahir said here on Tuesday that dengue , apart from being a health hazard, was also a social problem, and people's participation in dengue-prevention activities was a must for effective control over it.

She was addressing an awareness seminar on dengue, organised by the IPH for public health professionals, here on Tuesday. She said that people should take care of their houses by removing stagnant water from different places which become hotspots for dengue-breeding.

Students, doctors and staff of the institute attended the seminar.

Epidemiologist Dr Anjum Razzaq and senior entomologist Asif Mehmood delivered technical lectures and apprised the participants regarding the life circle of dengue mosquito and its habitats.

They educated the audience regarding preventive measures and vector-surveillance strategy to check dengue.

Dr Anjum Razzaq said that 80% prevention activities were related to masses and people should take care of themselves by wearing full dress, especially in the morning and evening, while going outside in the parks/ open areas as the female dengue mosquito usually bites in the morning and evening times.

Senior entomologist Asif Mehmood said that, as the winter starts, the vector would shift inside the houses i.e., bedrooms, stores and other hidden places. Therefore, residents should keep a vigilant eye on their bedrooms' curtains, flower pots, water-tray behind the refrigerators in which dengue female lays eggs. "People should use mosquito repellent lotions on the open parts of their body to protect them from mosquito biting," he added.

While talking to the media, Dr Zarfishan Tahir said that globally about 100 countries were facing dengue problem and even the developed countries were included in this list.

She disclosed that most of the clean countries have more than eight thousands dengue positive cases during current year.

She said that the main purpose of holding the seminar was to educate the student doctors of public health and the staff so that these doctors and employees of the institute could participate in dengue prevention activities and spread healthy message to others.