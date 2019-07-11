UrduPoint.com
Dengue Awareness Seminar Held In Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 08:28 PM

Dengue awareness seminar held in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), on the directives of the Punjab government, making all out efforts to raise awareness about lifecycle, prevalence, treatment and prevention of dengue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), on the directives of the Punjab government, making all out efforts to raise awareness about lifecycle, prevalence, treatment and prevention of dengue.

Addressing a seminar here on Thursday, RWMC Senior Operational Manager Hamid Iqbal educated the audience about dengue virus and informed about precautionary measures. He stressed to adopt cleanliness to fight against this fever.

He urged citizens to maintain cleanliness in their houses, streets and surroundings and leave no place wet or with stagnant water so that dengue larva could not breed.

Hamid Iqbal stressed citizens to spare some time for this purpose. The core objective of holding the seminar was to make people aware of dengue virus and its impact on human life, he mentioned.

The company would continue such activities in the coming days, since the issue was very serious and linked with the public health at large.

A large number of office bearers and people from different walk of life participated.

