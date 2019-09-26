Dengue awareness seminar in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :The Punjab Medical Association (PMA) and Punjab Healthcare Authority here Thursday jointly organised a seminar regarding dengue fever and awareness of masses.

Chief Executive Officer DHA Dr Rao Suleman was the chief guest and PMA Vice President Dr Sikandar Warraich, Medical Superintendent (MS) District Headquarters (DHQ) teaching hospital Sargodha Dr Ghulam Shabir and a large number of doctors and health staffers were present.

Dr Sikandar said that dengue fever was not only affecting people here in the country but also all-over the world. More than 150 million people were being affected by dengue and 5 million deaths had also been reported due to this disease.

He said that total 10,000 cases had been reported across country from January 2019 till date, including 2,363 cases in Punjab province, 1,506 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,814 cases in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 2,868 cases in Sindh and 1,772 in Baluchistan.

He said that total 19 patients have died due to dengue fever.

Dr Saifullah Goraya said dengue fever was not fatal in normal situation, adding that it could be dangerous when dengue patient ignores medical checkup and its treatment from expert doctors.

CEO Healthcare Authority Dr Suleman said not a single death of dengue patient was reported here from 2017 till date and all-out efforts were being made to eliminate dengue larvae.

DHQ medical superintendent said that all facilities were available in the DHQ teaching hospital and special wards had been declared for the patients.