UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dengue Awareness Seminar In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 08:39 PM

Dengue awareness seminar in Sargodha

The Punjab Medical Association (PMA) and Punjab Healthcare Authority here Thursday jointly organised a seminar regarding dengue fever and awareness of masses

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :The Punjab Medical Association (PMA) and Punjab Healthcare Authority here Thursday jointly organised a seminar regarding dengue fever and awareness of masses.

Chief Executive Officer DHA Dr Rao Suleman was the chief guest and PMA Vice President Dr Sikandar Warraich, Medical Superintendent (MS) District Headquarters (DHQ) teaching hospital Sargodha Dr Ghulam Shabir and a large number of doctors and health staffers were present.

Dr Sikandar said that dengue fever was not only affecting people here in the country but also all-over the world. More than 150 million people were being affected by dengue and 5 million deaths had also been reported due to this disease.

He said that total 10,000 cases had been reported across country from January 2019 till date, including 2,363 cases in Punjab province, 1,506 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,814 cases in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 2,868 cases in Sindh and 1,772 in Baluchistan.

He said that total 19 patients have died due to dengue fever.

Dr Saifullah Goraya said dengue fever was not fatal in normal situation, adding that it could be dangerous when dengue patient ignores medical checkup and its treatment from expert doctors.

CEO Healthcare Authority Dr Suleman said not a single death of dengue patient was reported here from 2017 till date and all-out efforts were being made to eliminate dengue larvae.

DHQ medical superintendent said that all facilities were available in the DHQ teaching hospital and special wards had been declared for the patients.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dengue Punjab Died Sargodha January 2017 2019 All From Million

Recent Stories

‘Creating Career Development Opportunities For W ..

8 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Khalaf Al Otaiba

41 minutes ago

UAE leaders condole French President on death of J ..

41 minutes ago

Sidra’s unbeaten century help PCB Blasters clinc ..

48 minutes ago

After a year of Imran Khan, Pakistan is finally st ..

2 minutes ago

Flood, rain water to be used for recharging ground ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.