Dengue Awareness Session Held In Lower Dir
Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 07:07 PM
On the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Dir Lower Saadat Hassan and DHO Dr. Shaukat Ali, Surveillance of Dengue Larva and Awareness Sessions held by medical specialist at THQ hospital Chakdara with LHWs
The Health Department also held dengue awareness sessions with school children and community elders and conducted Fog spray in UC Mayar.
The Deputy Commissioner has also directed all the stakeholders that the dengue campaign may not be relaxed till the normalization of the calamity of Dengue.