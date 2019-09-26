Dengue awareness session held in Lower Dir

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Dir Lower Saadat Hassan and DHO Dr. Shaukat Ali, Surveillance of Dengue Larva and Awareness Sessions held by medical specialist at THQ hospital Chakdara with LHWs

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Dir Lower Saadat Hassan and DHO Dr. Shaukat Ali, Surveillance of Dengue Larva and Awareness Sessions held by medical specialist at THQ hospital Chakdara with LHWs.

The Health Department also held dengue awareness sessions with school children and community elders and conducted Fog spray in UC Mayar.

The Deputy Commissioner has also directed all the stakeholders that the dengue campaign may not be relaxed till the normalization of the calamity of Dengue.