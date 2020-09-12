Dengue awareness walk arranged

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) arranged a dengue awareness walk to sensitize people about dengue and its prevention here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) arranged a dengue awareness walk to sensitize people about dengue and its prevention here on Saturday.

The walk, led by PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani, Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed and Director General Jawad Ahmed Qureshi, started from the Jilani Park in which a good number of employees,workers, gardeners and officers participated.

The participants were holding banners and placards inscribed with information about preventive measures to avoid dengue. Pamphlets carrying protective measures pertaining to dengue were also distributed among Lahorites.

Speaking on the occasion, Yasir Gillani said people should not fear from dengue as it was curable and stressed the need for keeping homes and surroundings clean.

He advised people to use mosquito nets, repellents and avoid wearing clothes having short sleeves.

PHA Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed said the PHA would make all out efforts to provide clean and green atmosphere to visitors of parks, adding that providing safe and healthy environment to citizens was a top priority of the department.

Director General Jawad Ahmed Qureshi said that the walk was aimed at to createawareness among the masses about precautionary and preventive measures of the denguevirus and to sensitize them about it.