Dengue awareness walk held

Parks and Horticulture Authority organized a walk to create awareness about dengue fever and its prevention among general public

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority organized a walk to create awareness about dengue fever and its prevention among general public.

The participants of the walk were holding banners and placards inscribed with information about preventive measures to avoid the risk of dengue.

While addressing the participants, Chairman Parks and Horticulture authority, Asif Mehmood said people should not fear dengue fever as it was curable.

He said it was possible to prevent contracting the disease by through adopting necessary preventive measures.

He called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which led to spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

DG, PHA Syed Shafqat Raza, employees and large number of people from different walks of life attended the walk.