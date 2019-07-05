UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dengue Awareness Walk Held

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 06:24 PM

Dengue awareness walk held

Parks and Horticulture Authority organized a walk to create awareness about dengue fever and its prevention among general public

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority organized a walk to create awareness about dengue fever and its prevention among general public.

The participants of the walk were holding banners and placards inscribed with information about preventive measures to avoid the risk of dengue.

While addressing the participants, Chairman Parks and Horticulture authority, Asif Mehmood said people should not fear dengue fever as it was curable.

He said it was possible to prevent contracting the disease by through adopting necessary preventive measures.

He called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which led to spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

DG, PHA Syed Shafqat Raza, employees and large number of people from different walks of life attended the walk.

Related Topics

Dengue Water From

Recent Stories

1st Hajj flight departs from Karachi

14 seconds ago

Islamabad police recovers kidnapped woman, childre ..

16 seconds ago

Governor Ismail inaugurates Livestock Expo-2019

17 seconds ago

No victimization being made with anybody for polit ..

18 seconds ago

Indian troops martyr one more youth in IHK

5 minutes ago

Russia, NATO Exchanged at NRC Information on Milit ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.