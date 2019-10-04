Dengue awareness walk held

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) : A walk was held here on Friday to create awareness among the people about dengue fever and its prevention.

Led by District Health Officer (DHO) Sukkur, Dr Muneer Ahmed Mangrio, the walk started from the DHO office where a number of local people, polio workers, lady health workers and representatives of the local government participated in the walk. The participants of the walk were holding banners and placards inscribed with information about preventive measures to avoid the risk of dengue.

The disease also infected hundreds of people in various parts of the district and scores of them were still under treatment at various hospitals in Sukkur.

Speaking on the occasion, the DHO said the people should not fear from dengue fever as it was curable. He stressed the need for keeping homes and surroundings clean to deny breeding grounds to mosquitoes. He advised the people to use mosquito nets, mosquito repellents and avoid wearing clothes having short sleeves.

He maintained that dengue fever symptoms included high fever, severe headache, backache, joint pain, nausea and vomiting, eye pain and rashes.