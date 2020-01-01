Dengue awareness walk held at Civil Hospital Jamrud

To create awareness among the people about dengue fever and its prevention, Integrated Vector Management Programme Directorate of Health Services Merged Areas organized awareness walk on Wednesday at Civil Hospital Jamrud Khyber Distric

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :To create awareness among the people about dengue fever and its prevention, Integrated Vector Management Programme Directorate of Health Services Merged Areas organized awareness walk on Wednesday at Civil Hospital Jamrud Khyber District.

The walk was led by IVM Program teams while number of local people, doctors, civil society's members and hospital staff participated in the walk.

They were holding banners and placards inscribed with information about prevention measures to avoid the risk of dengue fever.

Like other part of the country, the dengue virus also infected hundreds of people in different parts of the merged districts of Khyber of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while directorate of health services under Integrated Vector Management Programme has taken solid measures to root out dengue virus from the tribal areas.

Directorate of Health Services Merged Areas Deputy Director Admin Dr Qadir Shah said last year around 359 cases were reported from various parts of Khyber District and all of them were treated in government hospitals of the district.

He shared that for awareness of local people 802 sessions were conducted in schools and hujras while 3241 bed nets distributed among the local people of Khyber District in 2019.

Dr Qadir Shah informed that their teams were in field and visiting different areas to ensure proper control of dengue larvae besides taking the preventive measures in most affected areas of dengue mosquito.

He stressed the need for keeping homes and surroundings clean to stop breeding grounds to mosquitoes. He maintained that dengue fever symptoms included high fever, severe headache, backache, joint pain, nausea and vomiting, eye pain and rashes.

Director Health Services Merged Areas Dr. Shah Faisal Khanzada shared that all kinds of required medicines and equipment have provided to the district hospitals to ensure better facilities to the merged areas people.

He said that it is the responsibility of every citizen to play his due role in the eradication and prevention of dengue.