Dengue awareness walk, seminar held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab dengue awareness day was observed here Saturday to sensitize masees regarding the issue.

In this connection an awareness walk was held under the arrangements of Municipal Corporation Faisalabad.

Divisional Commissioner/Administrator MCF Mehmud Javed Bhatti led the walk while MPAs Latif Nazar, Khayal Ahmad Kastru, Director Local Govt. Maria Tariq, CO MCF Sardar Naseer Ahmad other officers and citizens belonging to different walks of life participated in the walk.

The walk was started from MCF complex and culminated at same place after passing through the Mall road and Railway Station Chowk.

The participants of the walk were carrying banners and placards inscribed the slogans relating to the precautionary and preventive measures to avoid dengue.

Expressing his views, the Divisional Commissioner said that the anti dengue campaign was a regular feature in order to overcome the issue of breeding of dengue larva and raising awareness among the general public for adopting the precautionary measures to avoid dengue virus.

He directed the anti dengue staff for performing their duties with full responsibilities keeping in view the present temperature of weather which was conducive for the breeding of dengue larva.

He said that the dengue virus could be overcome by the support of community. He asked the citizens for keeping their surroundings neat and clean and stagnant water should immediately be removed from roof tops, water tanks sites, plant pots and other places.

MPAs Latif Nazar and Khayal Ahmad Kastru said that government was fully aware of the dengue issue and concerned departments were mobilized to tackle this problem efficiently. They said that cooperation of society was imperative in connection eradicating the source of dengue larva breeding. They assured their full cooperation regarding the anti dengue awareness campaign.

Meanwhile, an awareness seminar was also held under the arrangements of District Council at Jinnah Hall.

Deputy Commissioner Tariq Khan Niazi was the chief guest on the occasion. ADCG Mian Aftab, CEO Faisalabad Waste Management Company Kashif Raza Awan, CO Zila Council Naeem Ullah Warraich, District Coordinator for Anti Dengue Dr Bilal and other officers were also present in the seminar while a large number of citizens attended the seminar.

Addressing the seminar the Deputy Commissioner said that a number of measures were taken by the district administration for controlling the dengue issue. He said that the object of observing anti dengue day was to highlight the precautionary measures for the facility of general public to avoid dengue virus by adopting these precautions.

Later, a walk was also held for the awareness of citizens. Deputy Commissioner Tariq Khan Niazi led the walk which started for District Council Chowk and ended after passing through different roads.

The participants of the walk were carrying banners and placards pertaining to the precautionary measure to avoid dengue.