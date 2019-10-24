UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dengue Cases Continue To Rise In KP, Reaching To 6048

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 12:41 PM

Dengue cases continue to rise in KP, reaching to 6048

The dengue fever cases in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have continued to rise, reaching to 6048 with 68 new cases reported here on Thursday, say health department officials.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :The dengue fever cases in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have continued to rise, reaching to 6048 with 68 new cases reported here on Thursday, say health department officials.

According to daily report of the dengue response unit, the provincial capital remained the worst hit area of the province until now as 19 new cases were reported over the last 24 hours.

Similarly, in other districts of the province where new cases were reported include Mardan 5, Haripur 5, Swabi 12 and Karak 7 cases.

The officials said best treatment facilities were being provided to the dengue patients apart from carrying out fumigation against dengue in prone areas of the province.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dengue Mardan Haripur Karak Swabi From Best

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif's bail petition fixed for hearing bef ..

19 seconds ago

United Nations day being observed on Thursday

19 seconds ago

Russian Companies' Investment in Iraqi Oil Sector ..

20 seconds ago

China's leaders to hold key conclave next week

22 seconds ago

Russia to Continue Supporting Iraq's Fight Against ..

25 seconds ago

Amad Butt’s last over heroics take Balochistan i ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.