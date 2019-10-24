Dengue cases continue to rise in KP, reaching to 6048

(@FahadShabbir)

The dengue fever cases in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have continued to rise, reaching to 6048 with 68 new cases reported here on Thursday, say health department officials.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :The dengue fever cases in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have continued to rise, reaching to 6048 with 68 new cases reported here on Thursday, say health department officials.

According to daily report of the dengue response unit, the provincial capital remained the worst hit area of the province until now as 19 new cases were reported over the last 24 hours.

Similarly, in other districts of the province where new cases were reported include Mardan 5, Haripur 5, Swabi 12 and Karak 7 cases.

The officials said best treatment facilities were being provided to the dengue patients apart from carrying out fumigation against dengue in prone areas of the province.