Dengue Cases In KP Rise To 6880 With 12 New Reported

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 11:57 AM

Dengue fever cases in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have soared to 6880 with 12 new cases reported here on Monday, say health department officials

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Dengue fever cases in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have soared to 6880 with 12 new cases reported here on Monday, say health department officials.

According to daily report of the dengue response unit, the provincial capital remained the worst hit area of the province with total of 2621 cases until now as seven new cases were reported over the last 24 hours.

The officials said best treatment facilities were being provided to the dengue patients apart from carrying out fumigation against dengue in prone areas of the province.

