Dengue cases in KP rise to 7051 with 13 new cases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Dengue fever cases in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have soared to 7051 with 13 new cases reported here on Friday, say health department officials.

The officials said best treatment facilities were being provided to the dengue patients apart from carrying out fumigation against dengue in prone areas of the province.