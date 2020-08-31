UrduPoint.com
Dengue Cases In Laos Reach 5,677 With 10 Deaths

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 01:52 PM

Dengue cases in Laos reach 5,677 with 10 deaths

Dengue cases in Laos have risen to 5,677 with 10 deaths since January, according to a report from the Lao Ministry of Health

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Dengue cases in Laos have risen to 5,677 with 10 deaths since January, according to a report from the Lao Ministry of Health.

The highest number of 1,313 dengue patients were recorded in the Lao capital Vientiane, the Lao Ministry of Health reported in its press release on Monday.

A total of 669 cases were reported in Bolikhamxay province, 600 cases in Vientiane province and 560 cases in Bokeo province.

The 10 deaths included four in Lao capital Vientiane, two in Bolikhamxay province, and one each in Kammuan, Xayaboury, Xieng Khuang and Savannakhet province.

More Stories From Health

