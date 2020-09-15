Dengue cases in Laos reach 6,203

Dengue cases in Laos have risen to 6,203 with 11 deaths since January, according to a report from the Lao Ministry of Health

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Dengue cases in Laos have risen to 6,203 with 11 deaths since January, according to a report from the Lao Ministry of Health.

The highest number of 1,457 dengue patients were recorded in the Lao capital Vientiane, the Center of Information and education for health under the Ministry of Health reported on Monday.

A total of 706 cases were reported in Bolikhamxay province, 630 cases in Vientiane province and 622 cases in Bokeo province.

The 11 deaths included four in Lao capital Vientiane, two in Bolikhamxay and Khammuan, one each in Xayaboury, Xieng Khuang and Savannakhet province.

Lao health authorities urged people countrywide to clear potential mosquito breeding sites around their homes and workplaces to help control the spread of dengue fever.