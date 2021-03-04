UrduPoint.com
Dengue Cases In Laos Rise To 131

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 12:56 PM

Dengue cases in Laos rise to 131

The Dengue cases in Laos have reached 131 since January, according to a report from the Lao Ministry of Health

VIENTIANE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The Dengue cases in Laos have reached 131 since January, according to a report from the Lao Ministry of Health.

Lao health authorities are encouraging people to clear potential mosquito breeding sites around their homes and workplaces to help control the spread of dengue fever, according to a report by the ministry's Center of Information and education for Health on Thursday.

Every family should throw out water that collects in jars, vases, and dishes and should cover such vessels to prevent more water from filling them up.

If people fall ill, they should suspect that dengue may be the cause of their illness and get a blood test at a hospital, according to the report.

According to the World Health Organization, dengue fever is one of the fastest emerging infections. The number of cases in the western Pacific region has more than doubled over the past 10 years.

