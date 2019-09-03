Dengue cases increasing in Punjab

(@imziishan)

The dengue cases are increasing in various districts of Punjab including Rawalpindi, Sargodha and Sialkot as 683 cases have been reported so far

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :The dengue cases are increasing in various districts of Punjab including Rawalpindi Sargodha and Sialkot as 683 cases have been reported so far.

During the year, 629 dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi, whereas one each dengue case was reported in Sialkot and Sargodha, health department sources said.

The health department issued directions to all hospitals in the province to remain on high alert and allocate more beds for dengue patients.

However, new dengue cases have also been reported in Punjab during the ongoing rainy season.