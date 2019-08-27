Dengue cases on rise in capital

(@FahadShabbir)

Dengue virus cases have risen in the federal capital as 24 dengue patients were hospitalized during the last 24 hours in PIMS, a private news channel reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) : Dengue virus cases have risen in the Federal capital as 24 dengue patients were hospitalized during the last 24 hours in PIMS, a private news channel reported.

According to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) spokesman, at least 150 patients were admitted in the hospital of which dengue virus was confirmed in 24 patients.

A ten-bed isolation ward had also been established for dengue patients, the spokesman added.