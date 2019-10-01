Dengue cases reach 3738 in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

At least 77 new cases of dengue fever were reported during last 24 hours taking the total number cases to 3738 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

At least 77 new cases of dengue fever were reported during last 24 hours taking the total number cases to 3738 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the report issued by Dengue Response Cell on Tuesday, 19 new dengue fever cases were reported in hospitals of the provincial metropolis during last 24 hours taking the toll to 1885.

The Cell said best possible treatment facilities were being provided to the dengue patients in Peshawar and other districts of the province.

Besides, in areas from where dengue cases were being reported, fumigation of anti-dengue spray was ensured to contain spread of the dengue larva.