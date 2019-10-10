UrduPoint.com
Dengue Cases Reach To 4708 With 55 New Cases In KP: Report

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 12:15 PM

The dengue fever cases have swelled to 4708 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 55 new cases reported, says the provincial dengue response cell on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :The dengue fever cases have swelled to 4708 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 55 new cases reported, says the provincial dengue response cell on Thursday.

The provincial capital remained the worst hit area of the province until now as total number of dengue patients had reached to 2120 after four more were reported afflicting with dengue virus, followed by Swat with 418 cases including five new cases.

Similarly nine fresh cases were reported in Nowshera,raising total number of dengue cases to 166 while in Swabi and Mardan, 233 cases and 203 new cases were reported respectively.

The report said that best treatment facilities were being provided to the dengue patients, adding number of dengue cases had dropped as weather had started turning cold.

