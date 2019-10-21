UrduPoint.com
Dengue Cases Reach To 5863 With 28 New Cases In KP

Muhammad Irfan 36 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 11:30 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :The dengue fever cases have swelled to 5863 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 28 new cases reported here on Monday, say health department officials.

The provincial capital remained the worst hit area of the province until now as total number of dengue patients has reached to 2340 after 28 more were reported afflicting with dengue virus over the last 24 hours.

The report of Dengue response unit revealed that currently 179 dengue patients were under treatment in government hospitals of the provincial capital and added that 5684 patients had been discharged after undergoing treatment for the dengue fever.

The officials said best treatment facilities were being provided to the dengue patients, adding number of dengue cases would drop as weather had started turning cold.

