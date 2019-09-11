Dengue confirmed among 7 patients

At-least 18 suspected patients of dengue fever were Wednesday admitted to Dengue Ward of District Headquarters Hospital here where seven were confirmed with the disease after blood analysis from National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :At-least 18 suspected patients of dengue fever were Wednesday admitted to Dengue Ward of District Headquarters Hospital here where seven were confirmed with the disease after blood analysis from National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad

According to District Health Officer (DHO) office, 18 suspected patients of dengue fever including children, women and men were admitted in isolation ward of the DHQ hospital.

The patients belonged to villages Doian, Teer, Lora Chowk, Khalabat and Haripur city.

Residents of the affected villages and the city said dengue fever was spreading at a rapid pace but the concerned authority was not serious about it and even not spraying anti-dengue spray in the areas.