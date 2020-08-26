Dengue counter made functional at DHQ Hospital

A dengue awarness counter established at the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital has been made functional

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :A dengue awarness counter established at the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital has been made functional.

Medical Superintendent DHQ Hospital Dr Asif Hameed Sleemi said that the counter had been set up to create awarness among the masses about effective measures to control dengue.

He said people would be educated about necessary indoor and outdoor preventivemeasures to end dengue in an initial stage.