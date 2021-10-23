UrduPoint.com

Dengue Facilitation Counter, Ward Set Up At DHQ

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 05:14 PM

Dengue facilitation counter, ward set up at DHQ

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :District administration has set up Special Dengue Facilitation Counter and Ward under the advance arrangements to deal increasing number of dengue cases across the district here on Saturday.

Focal person for dengue, Dr Riaz Ahmed said Special Dengue Facilitation counter and ward had been set up at District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) with capacity of 28 beds with a sufficient stock of medicines while doctors and paramedical staff would perform duties round the clock.

Dr Riaz Ahmed said that all possible measures were being taken to ensure best medical facilities to the patients where a sufficient stock of medicines made available in ward and Health Department had started advance arrangements to deal any emergency like situation of dengue virus.

Dr Riaz added that a total of 409 dengue patients have been reported in DHQ during the current year out of them only seven were under treatment at the hospital while others have been discharged.

