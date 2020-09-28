Dengue fever cases still on the rise in Laos

UrduPoint.com
Mon 28th September 2020

The Lao Ministry of Health on Monday reported 86 new confirmed cases of dengue fever in Laos, bringing the total number of infections to 6,697

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :The Lao Ministry of Health on Monday reported 86 new confirmed cases of dengue fever in Laos, bringing the total number of infections to 6,697.

A total of 6,697 people has been diagnosed with dengue fever and 12 deaths were recorded since January, according to a report from Lao Ministry of Health on Monday.

The highest number of dengue patients were reported in Lao capital Vientiane at 1,553, while 742 cases were reported in Bolikhamxay province, and 672 cases were reported in Bokeo province.

The 12 deaths included four in Lao capital Vientiane, two in Bolikhamxay and Khammuan respectively, and one each in Xayaboury, Xieng Khuang, Savannakhet, and Phongsaly.

Lao Ministry of Health urged authorities and people countrywide to remain vigilant and help control the spread of dengue fever.

According to the World Health Organization, dengue fever is one of the fastest emerging infections, with Thailand, Laos, the Philippines and Singapore also seeing high incidences. The number of cases in the Western Pacific Region has more than doubled over the past 10 years. E

