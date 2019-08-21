Dengue fever claims 2nd life in district Mansehra

(@imziishan)

A girl student of 2nd year Wednesday lost her life, second in Mansehra district during last four days, due to dengue fever which has stroked back in district during last week

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :A girl student of 2nd year Wednesday lost her life, second in Mansehra district during last four days, due to dengue fever which has stroked back in district during last week.

The unfortunate 15 year old girl Adia daughter of Malik Iftikhar died of dengue fever while another person reportedly died by the same cause a few days back in Manshera.

The District Health Officer (DHO) office Mansehra told media that they 28 dengue fever victims have been admitted in different hospitals of the district.

Medical Superintendent (MS) District headquarter Hospital (DHQ) told that 24 dengue fever patients admitted in the hospital were discharged after recovery.

We have established an isolation ward in the hospital for dengue fever patients, he explained.

Many patients have been admitted to King Abdullah Hospital Mansehra and Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) Abbottabad during a couple of days. People of Manshera including Parhanna, Hadood Bandi, Jalu and some other villages are frightened as the dengue fever is penetrating in their areas rapidly.

District administration and health department have started anti-dengue spray in the affected areas to avoid the spread of the disease in other areas.