Dengue Issue To Be Controlled Through Effective Measures: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 11:32 PM

Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Ch Zaheer Uddin Thursday said that dengue issue would be controlled through effective measures taken by the Punjab government

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Ch Zaheer Uddin Thursday said that dengue issue would be controlled through effective measures taken by the Punjab government.

All administrative machinery, including ministers, member parliament and officers of all departments were active and mobilizing all out resources to control dengue.

He said this while talking to the media after presiding over the district emergency response committee meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Tariq Khan Niazi, MPA Mian Khyal Kastroo and officers of various departments were also present.

He said the Punjab government was taking all out measures to control dengue in the province, adding that anti-dengue measures were being monitored strictly.

He said that carelessness and negligence in dengue surveillance would not be tolerated at any cost.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Tariq Khan Niazi, CEO health Dr Mushtaq Sipra and Dr Bilal Ahmed apprised the meeting about the latest situation of dengue in the district and preventive measures.

