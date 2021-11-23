Dengue kills four people in last 24 hours in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 23rd, 2021) Dengue killed four people in last 24 hours in Punjab, the latest reports said on Tuesday.

The reports said that as many as 139 more people tested positive for the virus in the province.

In Islamabad, 12 citizens were diagnosed with the dengue fever in last 24 hours whereas. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 97 more cases during the last 24 hours.

Dengue fever is basically a mosquito-borne infection that can lead to a severe flu-like illness. It is caused by Aedes mosquitoes.