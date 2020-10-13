UrduPoint.com
Dengue Larva Removed From 8036 Sites In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 04:37 PM

The surveillance teams of Environment Protection Department removed dengue larvae from 8036 sites during the last 3 months in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :The surveillance teams of Environment Protection Department removed dengue larvae from 8036 sites during the last 3 months in the district.

Talking to APP, Deputy Director Environment Farhat Abbas said the environment protection department had launched a vigorous campaign against dengue on July 18, 2020.

He said that various teams were constituted and assigned task for checking of godowns, junkyards, tyre shops, cemeteries, plantlet nurseries, commercial plazas, petrol pumps, service stations to ensure complete elimination of dengue breeding sites.

He said the teams during surveillance checked 1052 godowns and 1096 service stations during last 3 months and detected dengue larvae at 8036 sites and destroyed it.

He said the teams also issued warning notices to 137,630 people as they were causing for providing suitable environment for dengue breeding.

Cases have also been got registered against 6 persons who created hindrance in official work of surveillance teams during this period, he added.

While, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that preventive measures had been intensified because current season was very conducive for growth and spread of dengue larvae.

He said the local administration had launched a vigorous campaign against dengue and performance of all departments was being reviewed thoroughly.

He said that meetings of district emergency response committee for anti dengue were being held regularly to check performance of surveillance teams and no negligence and lethargy would be tolerated in this regard, he added.

