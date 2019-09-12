UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dengue Larvae Found In Various District Areas

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 05:21 PM

Dengue larvae found in various district areas

Dengue larvae was detected from various union councils of the district during indoor and outdoor surveillance

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Dengue larvae was detected from various union councils of the district during indoor and outdoor surveillance.

Deputy District Health Officer Dr Zeeshan told APP Thursday that during indoor and outdoor surveillance from September 4 to 10 in Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation,Cantonment and Potohar town areas, 74,645 houses were checked and larvae was found at 3,507 houses while during outdoor surveillance 45,910 spots were checked and larvae was found at 217 points.

He urged the residents to keep their water tanks clean and not to leave any place wet with stagnant water.

He said to check occurrence of dengue larvae surveillance is underway while 134 dengue patients with positive results were admitted in the allied hospitals.

Currently, he said prevention of the disease was priority of the government and the district health administration was working day and night to control the outbreak of the infection.

Related Topics

Dengue Water Rawalpindi September From Government

Recent Stories

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SE ..

2 minutes ago

50 killed in train derailment in southeast DR Cong ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Parliament Invites Facebook, Google to Set ..

2 minutes ago

Vivo S1 4GB Version, the Most Affordable Smartphon ..

8 minutes ago

Sharjah participates in Hong Kong’s fourth Belt ..

11 minutes ago

Vivo Y12 is a Budget Smartphone with 5000mAh Bigge ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.