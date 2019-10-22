UrduPoint.com
Dengue Larvae Found In Various Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Areas

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 08:17 PM

Dengue larvae found in various Rawalpindi Cantonment Board areas

Dengue larvae was detected from various wards of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board(RCB) during indoor and outdoor surveillance

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Dengue larvae was detected from various wards of Rawalpindi Cantonment board(RCB) during indoor and outdoor surveillance.

According to RCB spokesman Qaisar Mehmood, during indoor surveillance in RCB areas, 7479 houses were checked and larvae was found at three houses, while during outdoor surveillance in the areas of Choor chowk, Bakra mandi, Misrial, Dhoke Syeda, Dhoke Gujra and others, larvae was found at 22 points.

He urged the residents to keep their water tanks clean and not leave any place wet with stagnant water.

He said checking of dengue larvae occurrence was underway and RCB anti-dengue teams were working day and night to control the outbreak of the infection.

