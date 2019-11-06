Dengue patients reduces in the district Rawalpindi; Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner Saifullah Dogar Wednesday said that with concrete steps and surveillance, the district administration successfully lowered the count of daily dengue patients

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Saifullah Dogar Wednesday said that with concrete steps and surveillance, the district administration successfully lowered the count of daily dengue patients.

Talking to a delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) led by President RCCI Saboor Malik here at his office,he said that as weather is becoming cold, it was expected that it will further lowered the volume of cases.

"The fogging and spray will be continued even in December and January as the mosquito might have developed strong immunity through hibernation, "he added.

Dogar appreciated the role of RCCI for carrying out anti-dengue and anti- Polio awareness drive and expressed hope that this cooperation would be continued in future.

The DC also appreciated RCCI suggestion for providing NOC under one window facility for Property sale/purchase/rent/change of ownership,adding the district government is working on computerization of all data and soon the customer will be able to process their requests in one go, through online portal.

On the occasion .RCCI President Saboor Malik appreciated district administration"s role in eradicating dengue epidemic, however, a long term strategy must be evolved to control the epidemic of dengue on both sides, prevention and clinical,he added.