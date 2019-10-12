Dengue patients surpass 7000 in Islamabad

Dengue patients have surpassed 7000 in Islamabad as it has turned into an epidemic in federal capital.Health department and district management seem helpless in eliminating dengue mosquito in Rawalpindi and Islamabad

More 254 dengue patients have been reported taking the tally to over 7000.

In KPK, the doctors and the paramedical staff strike is continuing under grand health alliance against the privatization of private hospitals.

Doctors strike has entered into 18th days. Emergency and OPD services stand suspended in all the hospitals across Punjab.Owing to strike the patients have been forced to resort to private hospitals and they have been got admissions therein at exorbitant fees.On the other hand 15 members of grand health alliance including doctors have been released from Mardan Jail; However doctors