UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dengue Patients Surpass 7000 In Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 03:37 PM

Dengue patients surpass 7000 in Islamabad

Dengue patients have surpassed 7000 in Islamabad as it has turned into an epidemic in federal capital.Health department and district management seem helpless in eliminating dengue mosquito in Rawalpindi and Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th October, 2019) Dengue patients have surpassed 7000 in Islamabad as it has turned into an epidemic in Federal capital.Health department and district management seem helpless in eliminating dengue mosquito in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

More 254 dengue patients have been reported taking the tally to over 7000.

In KPK, the doctors and the paramedical staff strike is continuing under grand health alliance against the privatization of private hospitals.

Doctors strike has entered into 18th days. Emergency and OPD services stand suspended in all the hospitals across Punjab.Owing to strike the patients have been forced to resort to private hospitals and they have been got admissions therein at exorbitant fees.On the other hand 15 members of grand health alliance including doctors have been released from Mardan Jail; However doctors

Related Topics

Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dengue Punjab Mardan Rawalpindi Alliance All From

Recent Stories

They will be victorious whatever cruelty they subj ..

8 minutes ago

Appointments made in Railway through draw challen ..

5 minutes ago

No negligence will be tolerated in resolution of p ..

5 minutes ago

France checking identity of murder suspect held in ..

5 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) chief cl ..

5 minutes ago

3 persons including a police man gunned down in fi ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.