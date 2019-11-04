Dengue patients toll reaches 6670 in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

With registration of 7 new cases during last 24 hours the toll of dengue patients has reached to 6670 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

According to Dengue Response Cell the total number of dengue patients in Peshawar hospitals has reached 2552 after 7 new cases were reported.

It said best possible treatment facilities were being provided to dengue patients in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa hospitals. Besides, it said anti-dengue fumigation in areas with possibility of dengue larva breeding was also ensured.