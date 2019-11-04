UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dengue Patients Toll Reaches 6670 In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 01:13 PM

Dengue patients toll reaches 6670 in KP

With registration of 7 new cases during last 24 hours the toll of dengue patients has reached to 6670 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :With registration of 7 new cases during last 24 hours the toll of dengue patients has reached to 6670 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to Dengue Response Cell the total number of dengue patients in Peshawar hospitals has reached 2552 after 7 new cases were reported.

It said best possible treatment facilities were being provided to dengue patients in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa hospitals. Besides, it said anti-dengue fumigation in areas with possibility of dengue larva breeding was also ensured.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dengue Best

Recent Stories

LHC to announce verdict today on Maryam Nawaz's ba ..

3 minutes ago

Hira Mani expected to be part of famous TV show Me ..

12 minutes ago

China's resident home purchase leverage down in Q ..

2 minutes ago

Rs 400mln set for 'crop maximization project'

2 minutes ago

Witnesses Say Some Protesters Killed During Clashe ..

2 minutes ago

Youth shot dead, other two injured in firing incid ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.