Dengue Situation Reviewed

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 02:57 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :-:Additional Deputy Commissioner Mian Rafique Ahsan directed the officers concerned to mobilize indoor and outdoor teams and identify the departments which have not taken practical steps for ongoing campaign against dengue.

He issued necessary directions while chairing the meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue held here on Wednesday.

He said that as per the directions of Punjab government, all departments should play their role for the elimination of dengue and no negligence will be acceptable in this regard.

He said that keeping the environment clean and dry, not only the responsibility of the institutions but also the responsibility of the people. He further said that there is a need to launch a public awareness campaignin this regard.

