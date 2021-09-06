Dengue spread confirmed in 19 KP districts with toll reaching 248

The dengue virus has spread in 19 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 59 confirmed cases were reported after screening of suspected patients across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :The dengue virus has spread in 19 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 59 confirmed cases were reported after screening of suspected patients across the province.

A report presented during the briefing to Chief Secretary, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Kazim Niaz on Monday revealed that dengue virus has shown its presence in 19 districts of the province. Out of 59 confirmed cases, 10 patients have been admitted at different hospitals.

After confirmation of 59 new cases the total number of people affected by the dengue virus has reached 248 in KP. It was told that the screening of 2828 people was conducted which confirmed that in Bajaur district 13 patients were reported as infected with dengue virus while in Battagram 5 and in Buner district 107 dengue patients were confirmed.

The report said from Meri Khel and Mittha Khel areas of Khyber district 151 patients were confirmed infected with dengue virus while in Mansehra 19 and in Mardan 2 cases of the virus infection were confirmed. From Haripur 18 patients belonging to the same family were confirmed infected with the virus.

It was told that from Hangu, Abbottabad, Bannu and Mohmand one each dengue patient was reported while from Swabi and Swat district two each cases were reported. From Lower Kohistan and Charsadda no case was reported.

In Sufaid Dheri, Danish Abad, Canal Road and Baghbanan areas of Peshawar, 11 cases were reported, the report presented at the briefing informed.