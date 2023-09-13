Open Menu

Dengue Surge: Punjab Battles Rising Cases With Swift Measures

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2023 | 07:49 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Punjab has seen a concerning surge in dengue fever cases in the last 24 hours, with approximately 130 new confirmed cases reported.

The Health Department's latest update, issued on Wednesday, reveals a staggering total of 2,702 confirmed dengue cases across 36 districts in Punjab this year. Among these cases, Lahore leads the count with 945, while Rawalpindi and Multan have documented 463 and 269 cases, respectively.

Specifically, during the last 24 hours, Rawalpindi reported 31 new dengue cases, Multan saw 10, Chakwal and Gujranwala each reported four cases, and Sheikhupura recorded three. Additionally, Attock, Muzaffargarh, Okara, and Sargodha each reported two new cases, while single dengue cases were confirmed in Sahiwal, Nankana Sahib, Narowal, Bahawalpur, Toba Tek Singh, Khanewal, and Chiniot.

As of now, 165 dengue patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals throughout Punjab, with 70 of them in hospitals within the Lahore district. Fortunately, no dengue-related fatalities were reported in the province this year.

To address the growing concern, Punjab has allocated a total of 2,678 beds in the government hospitals for dengue patients, with 137 beds currently in use. Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jaan Khan called upon citizens to maintain clean and dry surroundings as a preventive measure against dengue fever and urged them to cooperate with health department teams in their efforts.

For dengue treatment, information, or complaints, citizens can contact the health department's free helpline at 1033. Vigilance and proactive measures are crucial in containing the spread of dengue in Punjab.

