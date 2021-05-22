UrduPoint.com
Dengue Surveillance Being Carried Out In City

Sat 22nd May 2021 | 03:22 PM

Dengue surveillance being carried out in city

Anti-dengue drive launched by the district administration is in full swing as surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Anti-dengue drive launched by the district administration is in full swing as surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Shahid Abbas Kathia on Saturday visited Bata factory, Batapur at Wagha zone, where he checked staff working in streets for indoor surveillance.

He observed the attendance and performance of dengue squad deputed at field duty in the area. For making better arrangements to prevent dengue, it was necessary for the public to cooperate with the administration and field staff, he said and added that citizens should keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Salimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi inspected anti-dengue arrangements atUnion Council UC-18. AC City Fizan Ahmed visited UC-80 and directed the field staff to intensify dengue surveillance in the area.

