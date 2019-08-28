Dengue surveillance continues

Indoor and outdoor surveillance under an anti-dengue campaign continued in full swing in different areas of the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Indoor and outdoor surveillance under an anti-dengue campaign continued in full swing in different areas of the district.

A spokesman for the health department on Wednesday said dengue was a social issue and society should play its dynamic role to prevent and control spread of dengue.

He said that dengue surveillance activities continued in the district and teams of the health department are regularly checking dengue larva at places.